Prudent Investors Network Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.1% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

