Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.75. 17,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,778. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.