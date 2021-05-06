PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $308,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

