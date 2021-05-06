Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $281.99, with a volume of 3242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.18 and a 200-day moving average of $236.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

