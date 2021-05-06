Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

