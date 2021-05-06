PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $343,107.63 and $1,269.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,979.76 or 1.00365954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00205955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.