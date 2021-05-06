Pylon Network (PYLNT) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $946,581.65 and $924.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

