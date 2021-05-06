Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Pyxis Tankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

PXS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,298. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 9.27% of Pyxis Tankers worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

