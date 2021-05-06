Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Harsco Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HSC stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.