Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Itron, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Itron in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

ITRI stock opened at $84.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Itron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

