Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.03. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alexander’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexander`s (NYSE:ALX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit