Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Lowered by Analyst

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.03. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Alexander’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.