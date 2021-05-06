Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ATN International, Inc. Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ATN International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATNI opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -618.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

