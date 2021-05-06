Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $124.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

