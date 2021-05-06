Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 104.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

