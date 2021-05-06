Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Reduced by KeyCorp

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

