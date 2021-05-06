Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Raised by Analyst

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

