Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Decreased by Analyst

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

