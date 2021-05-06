Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

