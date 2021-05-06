Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.5-404.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.50 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.670-2.720 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

