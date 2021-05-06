Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 6790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.38.

The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

