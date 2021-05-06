Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal Sells 178 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $10,299.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 165 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $10,315.80.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $52.77 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

