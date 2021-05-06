Quark Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $569.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.