Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$25,103.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,728.95.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$286.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.