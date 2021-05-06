Quiztok (QTCON) Price Tops $0.0739 on Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

