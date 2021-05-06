Quotient Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average volume of 811 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $444,550 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUOT traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,519. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

