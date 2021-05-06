R. F. Lafferty Lowers Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.