Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.08 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Rally has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $137.08 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00071913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00271548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.04 or 0.01175355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $444.24 or 0.00799548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,474.28 or 0.99843768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

