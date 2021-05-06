Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 876,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,022. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.60.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

