RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €522.22 ($614.38).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €770.40 ($906.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €682.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €723.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

