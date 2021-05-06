Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $20.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.