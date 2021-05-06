Raymond James Analysts Give good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) a C$1.50 Price Target

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

CVE GDNP opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.30. The stock has a market cap of C$217.35 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

