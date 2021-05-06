Raymond James Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,700.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,428.82.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,472.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,426.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,007.17 and a 12-month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

