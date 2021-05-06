Raymond James Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.57. 1,408,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.84.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.