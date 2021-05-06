Raymond James Raises Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $30.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACBI. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

