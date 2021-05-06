Raymond James Raises First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $55.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $8,629,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

