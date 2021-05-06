Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 63210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

