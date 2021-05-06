Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 63210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit