Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Reading International news, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $28,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,887.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,267,360. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Reading International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

