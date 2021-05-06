Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.