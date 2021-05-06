Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. "

4/28/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Helius Medical Technologies is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

HSDT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 2,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,653. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

