Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OneWater Marine (ONEW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) recently:

5/6/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

4/12/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $48.00.

4/12/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $48.00.

4/7/2021 – OneWater Marine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

3/29/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – OneWater Marine is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONEW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. 849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,453. The company has a market cap of $800.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,747 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,286 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

