Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

