Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

RDFN stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.36 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

