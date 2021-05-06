Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $707.20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 707.20 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 694.80 ($9.08), with a volume of 177879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691.20 ($9.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

