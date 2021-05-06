Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $707.20

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 707.20 ($9.24) and last traded at GBX 694.80 ($9.08), with a volume of 177879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 691.20 ($9.03).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 563.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit