Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. 398,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

