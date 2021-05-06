Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.97 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $580.46. The company had a trading volume of 113,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,363. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $295.41 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.22 and its 200 day moving average is $545.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

