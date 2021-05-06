Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 569,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

