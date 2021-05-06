Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 734.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,869. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

