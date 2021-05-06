Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,708. The company has a market cap of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average is $217.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

