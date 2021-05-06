Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $235,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.43.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.13. 575,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,862,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,350 shares of company stock valued at $70,655,438. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

