Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,444. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Renault has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.